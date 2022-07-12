Croatia Cleared To Adopt Euro As Currency In January

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 12, 2022, 5:44 PM BST) -- Croatia on Tuesday cleared a final hurdle to adopt the euro as its national currency on Jan. 1, making it the 20th country to join the euro club. The Council of the European Union, composed of the 27 EU member states, formally approved Croatia's accession to the euro area after a series of policy convergence tests. The European Central Bank at the same time set the conversion rate of the Croatian kuna to the euro at 7.5 kuna ($1.01) to the euro, on par with the current kuna exchange rate. "The euro will strengthen the Croatian economy and benefit its citizens,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS