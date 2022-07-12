Clifford Chance Eyes Client Growth With New Leadership

By Aebra Coe (July 12, 2022, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance on Tuesday announced it has elevated five attorneys internally to new and existing leadership positions, including one new role focused on client growth and another on transforming how the firm does business. The first of the new leadership jobs at the firm is the role of clients, markets and products partner, which has been filled by project development practice co-head Nicholas Wong. According to the firm, the new role will be focused on the firm's client-centric growth strategy, development of its global client portfolio and enhancing the client experience. The second newly formed leadership role is the firm's global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS