US Trustee To Fight LeClairRyan Deal Over $3M Quinn Payout

By Andrew Strickler (July 12, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee will challenge a $21 million settlement recently struck over the tangled relationship between LeClairRyan and UnitedLex, continuing the fight over a $3.15 million payment for Quinn Emanuel that came with the deal's approval, according to a Monday filing in Virginia federal bankruptcy court. The so-called improvident payment for Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP was negotiated in March as part of the settlement, which got the go-ahead by the court on June 28. The agreement ended Chapter 7 trustee Lynn Tavenner's allegations that UnitedLex, along with former LeClairRyan leaders, used a "back office" joint venture...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS