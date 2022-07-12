London Court OKs NFT To Serve Anonymous Defendant

By Sarah Martinson (July 12, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A London judge recently recognized non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, as a valid device for serving a legal notice in a fraud case involving $2.1 million in cryptocurrency, not long after a New York court made a similar approval. High Court Judge William Trower in a private hearing on June 24 approved Italian engineer and businessman Fabrizio D'Aloia's request to embed a legal notice into a NFT and send the token to a digital wallet controlled by an anonymous defendant who allegedly defrauded him. Judge Trower said in a court order published Tuesday that using the NFT service method to put the...

