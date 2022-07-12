Green Groups Tell Congress EPA Enforcement Needs Funding

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 12, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Green groups are urging congressional leaders to pony up for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement programs, saying increased funding is necessary to replace lost workers and improve compliance with laws and regulations. President Joe Biden has proposed a fiscal year 2023 budget that would give the EPA $11.9 billion, a 29% increase over the 2021 enacted budget of $9.2 billion. That would include more than 1,900 new full-time jobs, bringing staffing levels to about 16,200. Sierra Club, Earthjustice and other green organizations said Biden's budget is the only way to get the EPA back on the right enforcement track....

