Senate Confirms BakerHostetler Partner As ATF Director

By Jack Rodgers (July 12, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday afternoon narrowly confirmed a BakerHostetler white collar practice leader and former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Steven Dettelbach, who serves as co-leader of BakerHostetler's white collar practice, was confirmed by a 48-46 vote after having been nominated for the role by President Joe Biden in April. Steven Dettelbach testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing at the Capitol in May. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Biden tapped Dettelbach after withdrawing his previous nominee, 25-year ATF veteran David Chipman, who raised the...

