Earthjustice Adds Energy Atty To Lead Clean Power Efforts

By Morgan Conley (July 14, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT) -- A seasoned attorney who has worked both in the nonprofit space and as an assistant solicitor general in the Colorado attorney general's office has joined environmental law organization Earthjustice as the managing attorney for its clean energy program. Erin Overturf most recently served as the director of Western Resource Advocates' clean energy program. She told Law360 during an interview Thursday she is excited to lead Earthjustice's clean energy practice, which is dedicated to building a U.S. power sector fueled by clean energy and achieving a zero-emissions economy. "Given the scale of the organization and the scale of the challenges that the climate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS