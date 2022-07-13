Senate Confirms Michael Barr As Fed's Supervision Vice Chair

By Jon Hill (July 13, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nominee for the top bank regulatory job at the Federal Reserve was confirmed on Wednesday by the U.S. Senate, concluding a months-long effort by the White House to fill an array of vacancies on the central bank's governing board. Senators voted 66-28 to confirm former Obama administration official Michael Barr to a four-year term as the Fed's vice chair for supervision, which will give him key the responsibility of managing the central bank's oversight of big banks and shepherding its regulatory policymaking. Barr, who is currently a law professor and dean of public policy at the University of...

