McKinsey Cybersecurity Director Rejoins Gibson Dunn In DC

By Matt Perez (July 12, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorney rejoined the firm Monday as a partner and member of its international trade and privacy, cybersecurity and data innovation practice groups in Washington, D.C. Stephenie Gosnell Handler is returning to Gibson Dunn, where she started her legal career, to focus on international trade, cybersecurity and transactional matters. She comes from McKinsey & Co., where she worked as its director for cybersecurity strategy and digital acceleration. "We are delighted to welcome Stephenie back to Gibson Dunn," Gibson Dunn chair and managing partner Barbara L. Becker said in a statement. "She brings to Gibson Dunn...

