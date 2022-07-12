Fee Fight Brewing Over Bioscience Co. Suit Deal In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (July 12, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A stockholder has objected to another investor's bid for $850,000 in attorney fees in connection with a proposed settlement to end a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court over an allegedly unfair private offering that raised $70 million for Selecta Biosciences, arguing that his counsel should also get fees. In an objection filed Monday with Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, Selecta Biosciences Inc. stockholder Michael Gibbons asserted that his counsel, Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP and Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP, should be awarded $335,000 in attorney fees and expenses for work he says helped lead to the proposed settlement. Gibbons argues that...

