NC Man Cops To $3.6M In Unlicensed Crypto Transfers

By Hayley Fowler (July 12, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A 34-year-old North Carolina man admitted in federal court Tuesday to operating an unlicensed cryptocurrency exchange that facilitated at least $3.6 million in unregulated transactions, federal prosecutors said. Jayton Gill, of Durham, North Carolina, pled guilty in the Western District to charges of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and willful failure to file a tax return, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release. Gill, who was released on bond following his plea hearing, faces up to six years in prison and $350,000 in fines on both charges. The alleged scheme lasted for six years starting in 2015, the...

