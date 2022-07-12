Buy-Now, Pay-Later Cos. Zip And Sezzle Cancel $330M Merger

By Elise Hansen (July 12, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Australian buy-now, pay-later company Zip and U.S. rival Sezzle have called off their $330 million merger deal in light of the current market downturn, Zip said Tuesday. Zip Co. Ltd. said it will continue to focus on U.S. expansion despite calling off the acquisition of Minnesota-headquartered Sezzle Inc. The proposed deal, which was guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Arnold Bloch Leibler, Ropes & Gray LLP and Squire Patton Boggs, was announced in February and was worth roughly $330 million in stock at the time. Zip said the deal was mutually terminated "in light of current macroeconomic and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS