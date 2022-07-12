Biden Picks 5 For 3rd Circ., Pa. Courts

By Jimmy Hoover (July 12, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced five new judicial nominees for the Third Circuit and the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, a batch that includes partners at BakerHostetler, Fox Rothschild and what would be the appeals court's first Asian-American member. The White House touted the diversity of the president's 21st round of judicial nominations. In addition to the first Asian American on the Third Circuit, the nominees, if confirmed, would represent the first Asian American and second Latina judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. "These choices also continue to fulfill the President's promise to ensure that...

