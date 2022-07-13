Posner Wants To Nix Ex-Pro Se Project Exec's Wage Suit

By Dave Simpson (July 12, 2022, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Retired Seventh Circuit Judge Richard Posner urged an Indiana federal court to dismiss a suit from a man who claims the former judge stiffed him out of a six-figure salary to run a now-defunct pro bono legal services organization for pro se litigants, arguing Monday that their alleged agreement was too indefinite to form a binding contract. Brian Vukadinovich, who is representing himself, claims in the May breach of contract complaint that he worked for the Posner Center of Justice for Pro Se's from February 2018 to July 2019, with a promise of an annual lump sum payment. Posner, however, never...

