Pa. Says 3 Counties Still Refuse To Count Undated Ballots

By Matthew Santoni (July 12, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania is still unable to finalize the results of the May primary election and has filed a lawsuit in Commonwealth Court seeking to make three counties submit their tallies of undated mail-in ballots that state election officials say must be counted under recent state and federal court decisions. According to the petition and a brief filed with the Commonwealth Court, the boards of elections in Berks, Fayette and Lancaster counties are refusing to submit final vote counts that include mail-in ballots that were missing dates in the "voter declaration" on their outer envelopes, in spite of rulings from the Commonwealth Court...

