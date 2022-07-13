Mylan Can't Stop AstraZeneca's Asthma Drug Patent Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 12, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Tuesday refused to toss AstraZeneca's patent lawsuit against Mylan Pharmaceuticals and drug delivery service Kindeva, finding that AstraZeneca plausibly claims that the pair's recently FDA-approved generic version of its asthma treatment Symbicort infringes one of its drug patents. In an 8-page order, U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey denied a motion to dismiss filed by Morgantown, West Virginia-based Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and St. Paul, Minnesota-based Kindeva Drug Delivery LP. In his reasoning, the judge declined to address either side's dismissal arguments in detail; he merely stated that the infringement allegations are plausible enough to survive...

