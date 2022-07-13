Lessons From The SEC's Largest-Ever Audit Firm Penalty

By Matt Solomon, Lisa Vicens and Tom Bednar (July 13, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- On June 28, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $100 million settlement with Ernst & Young LLP in which the audit firm admitted that numerous audit professionals cheated on required professional tests. EY also admitted that after it responded to an SEC Division of Enforcement inquiry by suggesting that EY did not have ongoing problems with cheating, it did not correct this response when it shortly afterward received a tip and launched an investigation that found extensive cheating. The penalty is the largest ever by the SEC in an audit firm case, and the SEC also took the unusual...

