Ohio High Court Grapples With Semantics In Solar Fees Case

By Eric Heisig (July 12, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a trade group's challenge to the power a state commission has to collect fees for solar energy production, and a decision could hinge on the meaning of terms in the law behind the program. The words "sufficient," "account" and "customer" came up numerous times during oral arguments in which the Ohio Manufacturers' Association Energy Group asked the justices to review the fees the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio imposes on residential and commercial utility customers to incentivize electricity companies to produce solar power. The group, which asserts the program overcharges commercial customers, turned to...

