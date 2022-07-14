EQT Gets Default Win In $18.5M Faulty Valve Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 14, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Natural gas company EQT's request for a default judgment in its $18.5 million suit against drilling industry supplier Aspen Flow Control was granted following EQT's claims that Aspen delayed its deposition by five months and failed to hire new lawyers after its counsel left the case. The default judgment was entered by the clerk in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday, which noted that Aspen failed to plead or otherwise defend itself in the litigation. EQT's motion, filed Tuesday, said the company was looking for a default judgment after Aspen's counsel left in April on the grounds Aspen is defunct and no longer...

