Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EQT Gets Default Win In $18.5M Faulty Valve Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 14, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Natural gas company EQT's request for a default judgment in its $18.5 million suit against drilling industry supplier Aspen Flow Control was granted following EQT's claims that Aspen delayed its deposition by five months and failed to hire new lawyers after its counsel left the case.

The default judgment was entered by the clerk in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday, which noted that Aspen failed to plead or otherwise defend itself in the litigation.

EQT's motion, filed Tuesday, said the company was looking for a default judgment after Aspen's counsel left in April on the grounds Aspen is defunct and no longer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!