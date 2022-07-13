Investors' Attys Get $11.7M From $35M KPMG Settlement

By Dave Simpson (July 12, 2022, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge approved $11.7 million in attorney fees from the $35 million settlement that the accounting giant KPMG agreed to pay to end a class action from Miller Energy Resources Inc. investors who said the firm helped the now-defunct company falsify financials about its oil and gas assets. U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan greenlighted the payout, which represents a third of the settlement fund, to the co-lead counsel Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Gordon Ball PLLC. He also approved more than $500,000 for litigation expenses. The class announced the settlement to the court in March, noting that...

