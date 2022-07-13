Pensions Firm Warns Not To Pause Saving Amid Inflation

By Irene Madongo (July 13, 2022, 6:33 PM BST) -- Standard Life has warned Britons facing the spiraling cost of living against stopping payments to their retirement savings plans, saying doing so even temporarily could shave off thousands of pounds from final their pension pots. The insurer said on Tuesday that there was a risk that spiraling inflation could lead consumers to "sacrificing savings" to cover everyday expenses because rising prices are taking a toll on household finances. Jenny Holt, a director at Standard Life, said consumers are facing inflation at 9% — and rising, according to the Bank of England — and higher National Insurance contributions. Many consumers have cut back on spending and...

