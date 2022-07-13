Pension Deals Hit £12B In First Six Months Of Year

By Martin Croucher (July 13, 2022, 11:50 AM BST) -- Buy-in and buyout pension deals could be worth as much as £12 billion ($14 billion) for the first half of 2022, a consultancy said Wednesday, with transaction volumes this year expected to be more than 25% higher than in 2021. Hymans Robertson said that the volume of deals could increase dramatically in the second half of the year, even though the first six months of 2022 were relatively subdued. The retirement deal market in Britain has grown rapidly — £330 billion in pension liabilities has been insured so far. Experts forecast that the total value of deals is likely to hit £1 trillion...

