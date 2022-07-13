FSB Boss Urges G-20 To Strengthen Digital Asset Regulation

By Dawood Fakhir (July 13, 2022, 3:02 PM BST) -- The chair of a global standards setter called on the governments of the world's 20 most industrialized economies on Wednesday to tighten the regulation of the $1 trillion digital assets market. Klaas Knot, chairman of the Financial Stability Board, has written to the finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20 nations, calling on them to ensure that so-called stablecoins and other crypto-assets are regulated and do not operate without supervision. Knot warned that "the combination of lower growth, rising inflation and tighter global financial conditions may crystallize pre-existing vulnerabilities in the global financial system or give rise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS