Womble Bond Combines With Bay Area Firm, Opens In SF

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 13, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Continuing its growth spree, Womble Bond Dickinson announced Wednesday that it will merge with Bay Area law firm Cooper White & Cooper LLP, opening a new San Francisco office and adding over a dozen new lawyers to the firm. On Sept. 1, Womble Bond will open a new San Francisco office with 17 Cooper White attorneys, and the firm will fully merge with Cooper White's two offices in San Francisco and Walnut Creek. Three existing Womble Bond partners will also join the new San Francisco office, with technology partner Christian Mammen leading the office as managing partner. Cooper White managing partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS