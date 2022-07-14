Fresh Market Supermarket Chain Pulls IPO Plans

By McCord Pagan (July 13, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Just two months after South American retailer Cencosud acquired a majority stake in the business, North Carolina-based supermarket chain Fresh Market Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it's pulling plans for its initial public offering. The Fresh Market didn't provide a reason for ending plans for an IPO of an undisclosed size other than to say it doesn't intend to pursue an offering, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "The company submits this request for withdrawal as it does not intend to pursue the contemplated public offering of the securities covered by the registration statement at this time,"...

