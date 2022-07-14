Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rastafarian Church's Suit Paused For Minister's Criminal Trial

By Jonathan Capriel (July 14, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Rastafarian church's First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Madison, Wisconsin, and its officials over a police drug raid must wait, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the state criminal case accusing its minister of growing and selling cannabis must be adjudicated first.

Jesse Schworck said the city and its police officers violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights in executing a raid at his church, The Lion of Judah House of Rastafari. Schworck's filed a lawsuit over the raid, claiming the local government invented a pretextual reason to investigate and raid the worship center, as well as confiscate $40,000 and about 30...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!