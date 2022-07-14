Rastafarian Church's Suit Paused For Minister's Criminal Trial

By Jonathan Capriel (July 14, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Rastafarian church's First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Madison, Wisconsin, and its officials over a police drug raid must wait, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the state criminal case accusing its minister of growing and selling cannabis must be adjudicated first. Jesse Schworck said the city and its police officers violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights in executing a raid at his church, The Lion of Judah House of Rastafari. Schworck's filed a lawsuit over the raid, claiming the local government invented a pretextual reason to investigate and raid the worship center, as well as confiscate $40,000 and about 30...

