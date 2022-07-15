Shift In China's Trade Secret Law Levels The Playing Field

By Richard Wells, Binxin Lee and Graham Cronogue (July 15, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Victims of trade secret misappropriation often face serious hurdles in stating a claim. In many cases, a chief obstacle is proving how the defendant actually misappropriated the subject trade secrets. Because the wrongdoer is likely to have taken steps to conceal their misconduct or — worse still — destroyed evidence regarding access, a plaintiff is at a significant disadvantage in satisfying this core element. In jurisdictions where the burden of proving this element rests with the plaintiff, this information disparity can become case dispositive. Plaintiffs with an otherwise strong claim of theft are simply unable to prove how the defendant accessed the information,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS