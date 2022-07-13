Furniture Biz Ch. 11 Is Fault Of Directors, Suit Alleges

By Elaine Briseño (July 13, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee of bankrupt retailer Furniture Factory Outlet filed suit in Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday alleging the company's Chapter 11 was caused by the board of directors and controlling investor Sun Capital Partners Inc. when they took on unnecessary debt to fund expansion. Trustee Steven Balasiano is seeking damages of at least $53 million plus costs, attorney fees and interest. The complaint alleges the directors and officers failed to conduct meaningful analysis of a Kentucky business they were acquiring and did not secure proper guidance from advisers before completing the deal. "In early 2016, Sun Capital acquired [Furniture Factory Outlet]...

