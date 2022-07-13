Crypto Issues Grow, Mediation Over Abuse OK'd In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (July 13, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Liquidators were cleared to take discovery from the founders of foundering Three Arrows Capital, account holders of cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital hold out hope for recovery, and mediation of sex abuse claims in the case of a New York youth club was approved. This is the week in bankruptcy. Digital Discovery A New York bankruptcy judge told liquidators of cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital they can subpoena the fund's founders, who the liquidators say are not cooperating with attempts to examine the fund's finances. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn issued the order allowing the subpoenas and blocking sales of the...

