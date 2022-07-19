UK Online Safety Bill Delayed, But Firms Should Still Prepare

By Caroline Black, Laura Manson and Marjolein De Backer (July 19, 2022, 8:42 AM BST) -- The Online Safety Bill was recently introduced with the intention of establishing a new online safety regulatory regime in the U.K. Until last week, the bill was on track to be enacted in early 2023, having been scrutinized by a committee of members of Parliament in June, and due to move to report stage later this month. As a result of Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation, and the decision to prioritize enacting other legislation before parliament's summer recess this week, the timetable for the bill has now been delayed. This is not the end of the bill....

