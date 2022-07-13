Biden Names District Court Picks For 4 States

By James Arkin (July 13, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden announced six new district court nominees on Wednesday, tapping picks for vacancies in Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and New York, all states with two Democratic senators. Judge Margaret R. Guzman of the Ayer District Court in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, is Biden's pick for the District of Massachusetts. Judge Guzman has been in her current role since 2017 and previously served as a judge on the Massachusetts Trial Court starting in 2009. She also worked as a solo practitioner and as a public defender for the Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services for more than a decade. The two new...

