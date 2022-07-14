Tips For Handling Audio Data In E-Discovery Post-Pandemic

By Jack Bullen (July 14, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Organizations are well aware of the extent to which the pandemic has transformed the world of work and accelerated workplace transformation. The past two years have been a time of tremendous change, challenge, and new and exciting business opportunities. One of the megatrends driving this seismic shift has been the mass adoption of hybrid working models, made possible by a proliferation of cloud-based collaboration tools. A recent global study by Gartner Inc. revealed that the share of business meeting time conducted in person has dropped from 63% to 33% from 2019 to 2021 amid the widespread pivot toward remote work.[1] Gartner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS