Utilities Doing Direct Debit Wrong, Energy Regulator Says

By Joel Poultney (July 14, 2022, 6:31 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s energy regulator has told some of Britain's largest suppliers to take urgent action after it found "a range of weaknesses or failings" in the way they charge customers via direct debit. The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets said on Wednesday it found "moderate to severe" flaws at a group of suppliers, including Ecotricity, Good Energy, Green Energy UK, Utilita Energy and TruEnergy. The office also faulted UK Energy Incubator Hub but declined to take further action after the company ceased trading. Ofgem said it identified inadequately documented processes, weak governance and controls, and inconsistent approaches to setting customer...

