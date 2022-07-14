Sackers Guides £1.1B Pension Deal For IT Giant DXS

By Martin Croucher (July 14, 2022, 11:52 AM BST) -- DXC Technology has offloaded £1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) of liabilities in its U.K. staff benefits scheme to Pension Insurance Corp. in a deal advised by Sacker and Partners LLP and three other firms. The transaction covers benefits for all 3,000 pensioners and 2,300 deferred retirees — those who have delayed taking their pension — in the defined benefit retirement plan, which is known as the EDS 1994 Pension Scheme. The deal is one of the largest of the year and was announced a day after observers predicted that £25 billion in bulk annuities transactions would be carried out in the last...

