Hong Kong Investor Drops Play For UK Gambling Software Co.

By Dawood Fakhir (July 14, 2022, 2:58 PM BST) -- TTB Partners Ltd. of Hong Kong has dropped plans to make an offer for Playtech PLC, the U.K.-based gambling software company that was being represented by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, because of poor market conditions, TTB said Thursday. The investment company expressed support for the board and the management team of Playtech in a statement, saying it backs their strategy for the company. Playtech, which provides software for online casinos, also disclosed that it closed the all-cash sale on Monday of its London-based Finalto Trading Ltd. financial trading business to TTB subsidiary Gopher Investments, a Hong Kong private equity group, for...

