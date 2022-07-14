7 Firms Advise Energy Cos. Vaalco, TransGlobe On Merger

By Najiyya Budaly (July 14, 2022, 12:54 PM BST) -- Vaalco Energy, led by Mayer Brown International and two other law firms, said Thursday that it plans to buy the shares in TransGlobe Energy Corp. of Canada for $307 million in a move to combine the businesses. Vaalco Energy Inc. said it has entered into an agreement to buy the shares of TransGlobe Energy for 0.6727 of a Vaalco share for each TransGlobe share, valuing the Texas-based company at $307 million. The proposed merger will result in Vaalco shareholders owning 54.5% of the combined group; TransGlobe shareholders will own 45.5%. The merged company will focus on exploration and production of oil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS