MPs Quiz Mastercard, Visa Over Rising Card Charges

By Alex Davidson (July 14, 2022, 3:45 PM BST) -- A parliamentary committee asked Visa and Mastercard on Thursday to justify hiking their fees on transactions between the U.K. and Europe in an investigation that will inform potential regulatory action, including a cap on the level of costs. The influential Treasury Committee said the two payment operating giants raised fees last year on transactions in which a credit or debit card was issued in one country and the merchant was in the other — but without proving that their costs have risen significantly. Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. have imposed a fivefold rise in such fees since Brexit, when capping of levels in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS