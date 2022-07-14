Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Leery Of Trustee Challenge To $21M LeClairRyan Deal

By Andrew Strickler (July 14, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Virginia federal judge leading the LeClairRyan LLC bankruptcy case questioned Thursday whether the U.S. trustee could challenge a $21 million settlement struck by a Chapter 7 trustee with legal services giant UnitedLex.

At an omnibus hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens said he was "deeply disappointed" by the office's decision to "interfere" in the recently approved deal.

"I don't remember the Office of the U.S. Trustee ever substituting its business judgment for that of the standard Chapter 7 trustee," he said. "And quite frankly, I didn't think that was the providence of the Office of the U.S. Trustee."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!