Judge Leery Of Trustee Challenge To $21M LeClairRyan Deal

By Andrew Strickler (July 14, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Virginia federal judge leading the LeClairRyan LLC bankruptcy case questioned Thursday whether the U.S. trustee could challenge a $21 million settlement struck by a Chapter 7 trustee with legal services giant UnitedLex. At an omnibus hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens said he was "deeply disappointed" by the office's decision to "interfere" in the recently approved deal. "I don't remember the Office of the U.S. Trustee ever substituting its business judgment for that of the standard Chapter 7 trustee," he said. "And quite frankly, I didn't think that was the providence of the Office of the U.S. Trustee."...

