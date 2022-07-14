Dems Push Biden For Health Emergency On Abortion

By Adam Lidgett (July 14, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure from congressional Democrats to declare emergencies related to reproductive rights, with leaders in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday citing concerns about the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing states to ban abortions. A group of 18 senators — including Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and others — said the executive branch should issue national public health emergencies to help improve reproductive care access. Suggestions floated by the senators include allowing licensed doctors to give reproductive care in states they don't have a license in, and beefing up the ability of patients to get...

