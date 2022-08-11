Judge To OK $2.25M Seeman Holtz Deal Pending Fla. Approval

By Carolina Bolado (August 11, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge said Thursday he would sign off on a $2.25 million agreement between the corporate monitor for insurance and financial services company Seeman Holtz and some of the company's senior lenders, provided the state's Office of Financial Regulation approves the deal. In a hearing held over Zoom, Palm Beach Circuit Judge Bradley Harper said he would reserve ruling on the settlement until he had heard from the OFR, which initiated the suit against Seeman Holtz for allegedly bilking at least 1,000 seniors of $300 million by selling them unregistered securities. At the hearing, Brian Rich, who represents corporate monitor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS