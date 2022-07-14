6th Circ. Won't Reconsider Mich. Superfund Ruling

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 14, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday said it will not reconsider a panel's ruling that International Paper Co. and Weyerhaeuser Co. are not liable for any part of a $49 million Superfund cleanup in Michigan, rejecting Georgia-Pacific LLC's effort to overturn the decision. A panel held in April that Georgia-Pacific's claims against the two companies were time-barred under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, but Georgia-Pacific asked for a rehearing on the grounds that the decision skirted important issues that should have been addressed. International Paper fought that effort. The Sixth Circuit ruled that real estate investment trust Weyerhaeuser Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS