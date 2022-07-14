Pa. AG Pledges To Defend Abortion Access From Other States

By Matthew Santoni (July 14, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday decried the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling eliminating the federal right to abortion and pledged to use his office's resources to fight any attempts by other states to bring criminal or civil actions against providers or patients in Pennsylvania. Shapiro, who is also the Democratic nominee for governor, emphasized that abortion in the Keystone State remains legal up until 24 weeks of pregnancy. He said clinics like one he visited in Pittsburgh on Thursday were going to see an influx of patients from Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, which banned abortion shortly after the Supreme...

