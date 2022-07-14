Senate Confirms Iowa Judge, Advances Childs' DC Circ. Nom

By James Arkin (July 14, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden's first district court nominee from a state with two Republican senators Thursday and voted 58-33 on a procedural motion setting up a confirmation vote for U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs to the D.C. Circuit, a significant show of bipartisan support for two of Biden's judicial picks. The Senate confirmed U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Henley Locher to the Southern District of Iowa by voice vote, meaning there was no opposition and no recorded vote required. Judge Locher is the first federal judge to be confirmed by voice vote in the Senate since Biden took office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS