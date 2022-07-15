EU High Court Told To Permit Intervenor In Belgian Tax Case

By David Hansen (July 15, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Several Belgian corporations affected by a European Court of Justice ruling on Belgian tax breaks should be allowed to participate in lower court proceedings despite their having joined at the appellate stage, an ECJ advocate general has recommended. The corporations will be affected by the decisions made in the case, which centers on whether a form of tax relief extended by Belgium to competitors violated European Union law, Advocate General Maciej Szpunar said in an opinion Thursday. This justifies their right to participate, he said. The original dispute emerged from a 2016 ruling by the European Commission that a tax reduction scheme...

