New US-Kenya Deal Aims To Bolster Digital Trade

By Jennifer Doherty (July 14, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the government of Kenya announced a new trade partnership Thursday, promising advances in digital trade and collaboration against climate change, but stopped short of the full-fledged free trade agreement sought by the former Trump administration. The launch of the United States-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership comes one month after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Kenya's Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina relaunched negotiations on the sidelines of the World Trade Organization's 12th ministerial summit in Geneva. A first round of talks, organized by the previous administration...

