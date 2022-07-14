Troubled Atty Murdaugh Charged With Killing Wife & Son

By Ryan Boysen (July 14, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged in the murder of his wife and son, more than a year after the pair were found shot to death at a rural hunting estate while Murdaugh's storied legal career was unraveling amid a series of financial scandals that shocked the local legal community. A Colleton County, South Carolina, grand jury charged the 54-year-old Murdaugh on Thursday with two counts of murder for allegedly shooting his 52-year-old wife, Maggie Murdaugh, with a rifle and his 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, with a shotgun. Murdaugh was also charged with two counts of possession of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS