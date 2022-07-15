Can States Legally Ban FDA-Approved Abortion Pills?

By Hannah Albarazi (July 15, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- As conservative state governments plow ahead with prohibitions on abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, courts are being pressed to decide whether states also have authority to restrict access to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved abortion pill. Some legal experts insist that states lack authority to restrict access to abortion medication — which the FDA approved back in 2000 — while others say they wouldn't be surprised if state limits on prescribing and use of the abortion pill pass legal muster. GenBioPro Inc., the manufacturer of the generic abortifacient mifepristone, is suing Mississippi officials in...

