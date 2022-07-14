Republicans Block Bill To Protect Interstate Abortion Travel

By Britain Eakin (July 14, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Senate Republicans on Thursday refused to fast-track a Democratic bill that would protect the right of pregnant people to cross state lines to obtain abortions, and would also shield those who transport them, as well as providers in states where abortion remains legal from lawsuits and prosecution. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., introduced the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act on Tuesday but were unsuccessful in expediting passage of the bill Thursday morning. The House is expected to vote on a similar bill Friday, but the path forward for Democrats to get the bills passed — especially...

