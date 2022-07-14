6th Circ. Upholds Insurer's Win In Securities Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (July 14, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Everest Indemnity Insurance Co. isn't required to cover litigation costs incurred by a Michigan financial adviser accused of selling unregistered securities, the Sixth Circuit affirmed Thursday, finding that a policy exclusion clearly applied and that the insurer never waived its right to deny coverage. A three-judge appellate panel said Bill Saoud Financial LLC and its namesake owner can't get around an exclusion in a professional liability policy with Everest that bars coverage for claims arising out of investments in unregistered securities. "Like the district court, we believe that this case can be resolved based on the policy's 'unregistered security exclusion,'" the...

