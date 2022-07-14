Strike Shuts Down South African Tax Agency Offices

By Matthew Guerry (July 14, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Striking employees forced dozens of South African Revenue Service branch offices to shut down Thursday for at least the second day in a row, according to a notice on the tax agency's website. SARS said it would honor virtual appointments scheduled at the 32 offices listed as closed for the day on its website, and it encouraged taxpayers to use its digital services. Strikes called off in May by a union representing SARS employees resumed this week in a rejection of a recent salary offer made by the agency, according to a Tuesday news release from SARS. The union, the Public...

